From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced that he would soon sign into law, Kano State Judiciary Funds Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill 2021.

He made this known during the occasion of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN) Annual Week, 2021, held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, Monday.

‘I am happy that the event is coming up at the time where the Kano state government is all set and ready to receive and sign into law, the three very important Bills forwarded by the Kano State Judiciary to the Kano State House of Assembly for passage,’ the governor announced.

‘These are Kano State Judiciary Funds Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill 2021, Kano State Magistrates, Shari’ah Court Judges and other Judiciary Staff (Harmonisation of Condition of Service) Bill, 2021 and Kano Multi-Door Court Bill, 2021.’

He said that once the bill has been passed by the State Assembly, he would not hesitate to assent to them and ensure full

He directed the Ministry of Finance to release funds to the Kano State Judiciary and Ministry of Justice to attend Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference by the Magistrates, Shari’ah Court Judges (who are called to the Bar) and State Council.

To also ease difficulties faced by members of the judiciary, the governor disclosed that, the state would release N800,000,000 for the purchase of vehicles for them

