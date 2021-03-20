From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has dismissed allegations of harassment and intimidation of a female activist and legal practitioner, Barrister Sa’ida Sa’ad Bugaje, saying that she is attempting to draw sympathy to herself instead of facing justice.

The government said that Bugaje has been sued in court for allegedly defaming the governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and his family.

In a statement on Saturday, the state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, dismissed the claim of harassment by Bugaje, who he accused of inciting the public against the Ganduje administration.

Garba said that the lawyer had in a video clip, which went viral on social media, maligned Governor Ganduje and his family over alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 funds.

The commissioner said the governor, who felt personally touched by the allegation, is seeking legal redress in order to uncover the truth behind the lawyer’s allegation.

The commissioner explained the Bujage ought to have understood that she must have the fact to prove her claims, saying if she was evading arrest, then she must have made the allegation without understanding the consequences.

Garba added that all the governor is seeking is for her to prove her case before a court of law as the government of Kano State would no longer allow unsubstantiated allegations to go unpunished, particularly from a learned person.