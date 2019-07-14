Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal, Saturday, struck out the case of contempt filed against the Independent National Election Commission preferred against them by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Halima Shamaki, struck out the charge following the prayer by the counsel of the PDP, Barrister Adegboyega Awomolo(SAN) who reported that INEC had substantially complied with the order requesting them to grant the petitioners access to election materials.

In his response, Counsel to INEC, Barrister Ahmed Raji (SAN) asked the court to order that the election materials be inspected at the court premises, noting the court complex is a neutral ground for such an inspection.

Meanwhile, over 700 witnesses have been slated to appear before the Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal over the outcome of the 2019 governorship elections in the state.

Counsel to the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Barrister Offiong Offiong(SAN), informed the tribunal that 203 witnesses were enlisted in support of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje elections.

Christopher Osiomole, counsel to All Progressive Congress equally hinted that the party would present 300 witnesses while Barrister Ahmed Raji(SAN), the counsel to INEC said that the commission would present 29 witnesses.

Barrister Adegboyega Awomolo(SAN) representing the the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) on his part, said that they would present a total of 203 witnesses.