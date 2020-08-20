Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 1, has invited Mustapha Hamza Buhari, the political adviser to the governor of Kano State, for allegedly brandishing an unlicensed firearm, criminal intimidation and political thuggery.

The police public relations officer, Nigeria Police, Zone 1, Rabilu Ubayi Ringim, told Daily Sun that he had reported and had made statement regarding the allegations lodged against him in the petition written to the zonal police command.

Ringim disclosed that as at Tuesday evening, the petitioners and their witnesses were at their office as part of the investigation, explaining that some of them presented their hospital cards while some showed evidence of bruises they allegedly sustained

The zonal police spokesman explained that the investigation was still in progress, adding that its outcome would determine the next line of action.

Meanwhile, the political adviser was spotted in a video clip purportedly displaying the said unlicensed firearm as well as allegedly inciting his supporters during the recently concluded APC reconciliation meeting at Kumbotso local government area in the state.