The Kano State Government says it has put in place measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in worship centres across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso, said this in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry Mr Abbas Habib on Saturday in Kano.

“To prevent the spread of coronavirus during Friday and Sunday prayers in the state, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje has provided more facemasks and sanitation facilities to additional 430 worship centres across the state,” he said.

The Commissioner, however, called on the Imams and Pastors to continue to cooperate with the government, in its bid to educate residents on preventive measures against the coronavirus desease.

“Coronavirus is real and government will not condone inciting sermons that will throw people into doubting the disease,” he said.

Getso said the government had deployed 5,513 Sanitation Vanguards, Hisba Corps and other religious guards for distribution of facemasks and other sanitation facilities to Mosques and Churches to ensure compliance with the developed guidelines during the prayers and church services.

He said that about 430,000 facemasks, 3,000 detol soaps and 500 bottles of hand sanitisers have been distributed to Mosques and Churches.

The state government had on May 17, allowed the resumption of Friday prayers and Church services in the state.(NAN)