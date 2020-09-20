Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has applauded the Federal Government over its efforts aimed at ensuring the safe re-opening of schools across the country.

Deputy Governor of the state, Nasiru Gwanna disclosed this while presenting his remarks when the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba paid him a courtesy call in his office on Saturday night.

“I wish to acknowledge the commitment of the Federal Government in the education sector, particularly at this time when schools are about to be reopened,” he stated.

He disclosed that the Ganduje administration has been committed to the development of the education sector in the state through the instrumentality of various policy measures aimed at improving the sector.

He added that in line with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, schools across the state have already been fumigated while the Personal Protective Equipment have been issued out to these schools.

The Minister of State for Education, who arrived the state on Saturday night, said that he was in Kano to attend a North West Stakeholders review meeting on the guidelines and protocols COVID -19 for the reopening of schools.

The Minister, similarly, indicated that he would use the opportunity of the visit to assess the facilities put in place in these schools while applauding the state government for its efforts aimed in promoting education in the state.