Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State government has appointed a set of new permanent secretaries to run the affairs of various ministries in the state.

A statement signed by Mahamad Anwar Naiya, the Head of Service in the state, said the newly-appointed permanent secretaries were to resume in acting capacities in the meantime.

The statement, which was released on Saturday, advised the new officers to assembly at the Ante-Chamber of the Government House on Saturday for their briefing.

The statement similarly advised all the permanent secretaries who were recently relieved of their appointments to report to the office of the Head of Service for reassignment.

Checks by our correspondent indicated that some of the permanent secretaries, including directors, affected by the mass sack, were returned, but might be re-assigned to new ministries and departments in the state civil service.

Recall that three weeks ago, the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, ordered the immediate sack of all the permanent secretaries in the state, while describing the sack as part of the reform agenda of his administration.

Alhaji Naiya, who signed the release announcing the sack, said it was done to ensure a greater efficiency in the service as well as to reinvigorate the upper echelon of the state civil service for effective performance.

He, however, had left a window of opportunity for all the sacked officers to reapply for their position, if they so wished.