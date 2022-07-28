From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Executive Council has approved a 50 per cent upward review of the state scholarships allowances for its indigenes studying in different institutions of higher education in Nigeria.

A statement issued by Mohd Garba, the state commissioner for information. on Thursday said the government has equally released the sum of N865, 449,150.00 million to the state Scholarship Board as outstanding allowance and logistics for the payment of students across the 44 local governments of the state.

Garba, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the weekly meeting held at the council Chamber, Government House, Kano, explained that a total number of 40, 494 indigent’s students would benefit from the scholarships.

He added that the total outstanding scholarships for the 40, 494 internal students from Karaye, Bichi, Rano, Kaya and Kano in the 44 local governments of the state is N836, 269, 150, while logistics for the payment is N29, 180, 000.00 million.

Garba further indicated that Karaye Emirate has eight local government with 3, 094 students will recieve, N463, 950.00 million outstanding allowances and N4, 020, 000.00 million as logistics, while Bichi Emirate with nine local government areas and 3, 494 students will receive N71, 242, 800.00 million as outstanding allowances and N4, 020.000.00 million as logistics.

The commissioner also listed the allowances and logistics for the 4, 015 students from Rano Emirate with 10 local government area as N78, 351, 800.00 million and N4, 02, 000.00 million respectively,

He explained that Gaya Emirate, which has nine local governments with 4, 260 number of students will receive the sum of N86, 236, 600.00 million as outstanding allowances and N4, 02, 000.00 million for logistics.

He concluded that Kano Emirate with eight local government areas has outstanding scholarships allowances for 26, 086 students and will receive the sum of N538, 974, 000.00 million as logistics in respect of the payment . End