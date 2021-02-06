From Desmond Mgboh

Kano state Executive Council has approved the acceptable version of the proposed bill on Child Rights (protection) Act 2010.

A statement by the state commissioner for information, Mohammed Garba said the bill reflected the position of Shari’ah on each and every section of the Child Rights Act (CRA) 2003 as adopted by the federal government.

It could be recalled that after its adoption by the Federal Government in 2003, the state government and other relevant stakeholders that included the Ulama, academics, Non-Governmental Organization, later drafted the 2010 Act, which, however, could not be passed due to lack of political will and continuity in government.

The commissioner explained that due to the commitment of the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to the welfare of the child , after assenting to the bill on Free and Compulsory Education, developed a keen interest in seeing the passing of the bill on Chikd Rights Act

He said the bill when passed, would seek to protect the rights of the child and would be transmitted to the State House of Assembly for passage and subsequent assent the governor.

Garba said that other approvals by the council include the release of N29, 311, 647.24 million for the 2020/2021 vaccination exercise which has not been holding for three years as a result of the prevailing health risk and high economic loss affecting the pastoral community in the state .