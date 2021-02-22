The Kano State Government has approved N344 million for the purchase of 100 tractors in order to boost agricultural production in the state.

‎

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council meeting in Kano on Thursday.‎

‎

According to him, the measure will boost agriculture and stimulate economic growth in the state.‎

Garba said that the current administration would continue to accord agriculture the attention it deserved.‎

He said that the council also approved N18 million for the commencement of degree courses at Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso.

‎He said that the council approved ‎N65 ‎million for erosion- control projects at Gezawa, Minjibir Local Government Area, and Kunya Road in Kano, the state capital.‎

‎

Besides, Garba said that more than N13 million was approved for the purchase of bed sheets, beds, pillows and pillow cases for major hospitals across the state.

“The council also approved N8 million for the Office of the Head of Service for the conduct of 2017 civil service promotion examination in the state.

“More than N45 million was also approved for the State Task Force on Drug Abuse for the period of December to July,’’ he said.‎

Garba also said that the council approved the release of ‎N16 million for 103 lawyers to attend the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Meeting in Lagos.‎

According to him, the council has also approved N81 million for the purchase of additional dialysis ‎machine and reverse osmosis machine for Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, Kano.

The commissioner said that government was determined to develop the state’s infrastructure, as part of its efforts to improve the wellbeing of the people.‎ (NAN)