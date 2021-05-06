From Desmond Mgbo, Kano

The Kano State Government has given approval for the implementation of new minimum wage for academic and non-academic staff of the two state universities, with a monthly release of N49,695,509.26 million.

It, however, said that accumulated arrears from the time of the approval of the new salary structure to date would be determined pending improvement of the current financial situation in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, announced this while briefing reporters on the outcome of the council meeting, held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, on Thursday.

He said the two institutions, Yusuf Maitama Sule University and Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil would receive monthly allocation of N24,560,479.72 million and N25,135,029.54 million, respectively, for the Consolidated University Academic Staff Salary Structure II (CONUASS II) and Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure II (CONTISS II).

The commissioner also disclosed that approval has been given by the council for the release of 11 resident doctors to pursue Residency Training Programme in different fields of specialisation at various teaching hospitals in the state.

Garba stated that the medical doctors were on permanent and pensionable appointment under the state Hospitals Management Board and were able to secure admissions with either Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital or Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for the residency programme.

He said the training programme was to enable the medical officers graduate as consultants in their various fields of specialisation under the state government sponsorship of the bonding policy that also stipulates the payment of monthly salary and annual project/book allowance of N372,000.00 for the duration of the programme.