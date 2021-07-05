From Desmond Mgboh,Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the recall of all the 6,995 teachers on the government payroll posted to private, community and voluntary schools in the state

According to a press statement by the state commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, the teachers were recalled to be reassigned to public primary/ seconndary schools and institutes of higher learning that critically need their services as teachers.

He said that the has also approved a systematic review of the existing arrangement that suffice the posting of teachers to such schools so that eligible schools may apply by requesting for government’s intervention to strengthen their manpower capacity in a realistic manner.

Sequel to the government’s approval for the “Recall” exercise, the Commissioner directed the Parastatals concerned under the ministry to henceforth suspend future postings of teachers on government’s payroll at both state and local government levels to private, community and Voluntary schools.

The directive also warned all the agencies and the affected teachers to desist from future postings as well as to report to thrir new schools of posting effective from Monday, 5th July, 2021 or face serious disciplinary action

It could be recalled that the screening commitee set up by the state government had identified a total number of 6,995 teachers from SUBEB and KSSSMB who were posted to private, community and voluntary schools while still on the payroll of the state and Local government area.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.