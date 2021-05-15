From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Government of Kano State has cleared the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, of any wrongdoing in the construction of commercial shops around the Eid prayer ground at Kofarmata area of the state.

The construction of these shops by the Emirate has been criticised by some members of the Kano public who felt the traditional institution was wrong to have constructed shops around the area.

Speaking during the traditional Sallah homage by Emir of Kano to the Government House on Saturday, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Kano State Governor, declared that Emirate followed due process before engaging in the construction

‘Where are those who are saying that the Emirate Council was wrong, when decision to construct shops around Eid-Prayer ground was taken and implemented? They should go to Haram Mosque in Mecca and see how the mosque is surrounded with shops of all types,’ the governor said.

‘The Emirate followed all the due process before giving out areas where these shops were constructed. Whoever is saying the Emirate did not follow due process, is saying that just out of frustration and ignorance of the process, when due process was perfectly followed.’

The governor also conveyed the appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari to the traditional ruler over his efforts in building and strengthening the bonds of relationship among traditional rulers in the country.

‘I am glad to inform you that when you were paying visits to other traditional leaders in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari was happy about it,’ he said.

In his brief remarks, Emir Bayero assured that his Emirate and all other four Emirates in the state would continue to support the state government policies, aimed at developing the state.

He urged people to always seek Allah’s forgiveness so that the state would continue to enjoy peace, stability, tranquility and sustainable development.