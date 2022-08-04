From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State government has committed the sum of N6,013,954,461,84 billion for the construction of the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange at NNPC mega Station Rotary Intersection, Hotoro, along Maiduguri Road in the metropolis.

Kano State Commissioner for Information Mohammed Garba disclosed this during a press briefing on the outcome of the Kano State Executive Council on Thursday.

He revealed that the project, which has reached 70 per cent completion stage, was awarded at the cost of N8, 980,303,460.63 billion.

He added that the council has approved the implementation of the 2022 budget for the state Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KSCHCMA), totalling the sum of N6,891,011,898.85 billion.

According to him, the Council approved the review of the composition of members of the Kano state Council of Emirs made up of 21 members to now include representatives of the security organisations.

Garba stated that the Council approved the sum of N377,312,386.70 million as 2017-2020 outstanding counterpart funds for the Leventis Foundation and Kano State Agricultural Training School, Panda.

He noted that the school, which was established in 1988, has trained and graduated over 2, 700 youth in crops, livestock and fisheries value chains across the state.

Garba pointed out that despite the non-receipt of the fund, the programmes and activities of the school are still ongoing including staff salaries and operation standards.