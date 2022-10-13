From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State government has accused the members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of unleashing violence on the residents of the state during the recent commissioning of the campaign office of the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

The occasion took place at the weekend in Sharada area within the state capital.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and spokesperson for Gawauna/Gsro Campaign Council, Muhammad Garba, said that while the government is ensuring a level playing ground for electioneering campaigns by all political parties, it was unfortunate that the NNPP started by attacking the unsuspecting public.

He said the programme which is supposed to be a peaceful gathering of the party, however, turned out to be an occasion where its members brandished dangerous weapons and attacked residents.

Garba added that the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is appalled that there seems to be a deliberate attempt by the NNPP to shatter the prevailing peaceful political atmosphere in the state.

The commissioner revealed that Governor Ganduje has tasked the state security agencies to be alive of their responsibilities by ensuring that all political rallies are peaceful and deal with any person or group bent on creating chaos.

The statement warned that the full weight of the law would be brought to bear on any person or group bent on breaching the peace in the name of a political campaign and reaffirmed his earlier call for an issue-based campaign.

Garba said while the restriction of the operation of tricyclists from 10 pm has reduced to the barest minimum perpetration of criminal activities, the government would not hesitate to Institute other measures to ensure that peace prevails.

He said Kano has been enjoying relative peace compared to other states in the federation and called on all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the state has peaceful campaigns, elections and transition programmes.