The Kano State Government said on Saturday that it would deploy new strategies to make residents comply with the monthly environmental sanitation in the state.

Chairman of the state’s task force on sanitation Dr Kabiru Getso revealed this after monitoring the monthly environmental sanitation in the state.

He expressed dismay over the failure of residents to comply with the December exercise, saying that there was no excuse for failing to observe the exercise.

Getso said that commercial tricyclists would be monitored and made to observe the monthly sanitation.

He said it was unfortunate that the tricyclists had refused to observe the monthly exercise in spite of repeated admonition.

The chairman who is also the state’s Commissioner for Environment, urged residents to make healthy living a part of their daily lifestyle and should not make it a monthly thing.

“There is need for people to complement government’s efforts toward ensuring a clean and healthy environment for their well-being.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had promised that it would deploy new strategies toward ensuring total compliance to environmental sanitation law in the state in the coming year. (NAN)