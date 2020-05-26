Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Kano state government has dismissed as mischievous a report indicating that grains sent to the state by the Federal Government as palliatives had been left to rot in an open space in the state

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba on described the media publication as untrue while, urging the public to disregard the roguish claim, which it said was being peddled by some disgruntle elements in the stste to discredit the efforts of the state government at all cost.

‘’We took into consideration that the rainy season has already set and took measures to protect the grains from getting destroyed by the prevailing hot weather occasioned by the scorching sun or rain by keeping them under waterproof trampoline,’’ the statement added.

The statement explained that the State Fundraising Committee on COVID-19, which had custody of the food items, was finalizing arrangements to commence the distribution of the food items to the poor and vulnerable families in the state.

The statement maintained that having completed the first phase of the distribution exercise of palliatives, they were on about to commence the distribution of the second phase of the palliative for which the food items sent by the Federal Government was a part of the proposed items of distribution items

The statement commended the people in the state for their support and understanding in the prevailing challenges posed by the global pandemic.

Recall that a media house had punished that the 110 trucks of palliatives delivered to the state by the Federal Government to ease the financial pressure on the poor due to the lockdown had been left to rotten in an open space at the state Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO) end.