Kano State Government says it has earmarked over N1.2 billion for construction of roundabouts and rehabilitation of 42 roads in Kano metropolis.

This is contained in a statement by Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Sunday in Kano.

He said the amount would be expended on the construction of roundabouts, rehabilitation and maintenance of roads which were in a state of disrepair as a result of the flood occasioned by torrential rains.

The Commissioner said some of the roundabouts including the ones at A A Rano Filling Station and First Bank, among others, have been slated for reconstruction.

“A technical committee comprising engineers of the Ministry of Works, the State Urban Planning and Development Agency as well as other Ministries, Department and Agencies had been constituted to study the situation for an urgent action.

“The committee has already reached out to the contracting firms some of which have been mobilised to undertake the projects,” he said.

Muhammad said that eight clusters of roads had been earmarked for the rehabilitation and maintenance aimed at ensuring smooth vehicular movement.

He listed the ptojects to include Audu Bako Way; Sani Marshal Road, Mission Road, Hotoro-Tsamiyar Boka Road, Layin Kaura Goje, Sheikh Hassan-Layin Gidan Biredi-Sani Bello Road, Kwanar Jaba-Kwana-Hudu-Gayawa-Bridge Road.

The projects also include FCE-Kofar Famfo Road, Gwarzo Road, Sheikh Jafar Road, Muhammadu Buhari Road, New Hospital Road, Sabo Bakin-Zuwo Road, Lamido Crescent, Route to Cancer Treatment Centre, Dakata Road, DanHassa-Eastern Bypass, ‘Yan Mota-Kofar Mazugal Road, and Abagana Street in Fagge area of the metropolis.

Others were Aminu Kano Way – Kofar Ruwa, Festing – Bompai Road, France Road, Igbo Road, Gwammaja – Wapa Road, Kurna Babban Layi, Madaki Street Yolawa, Sabon Titi Mandawari, Kwanar Dala – Gidan Malam Aminu Junction, Lafiya Road, Bello Terrace, Alu Avenue and Iyaka Road.

He further reiterated the state government’s commitment to develop road infrastructure for the overall wellbeing of the people in the state. (NAN)