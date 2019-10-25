Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has instituted a Commission of Inquiry into the alleged abduction of nine children from the state.

The children eight of which were rescued in Onitsha, Anambra State, were allegedly abducted at different spots in the state over the past 5 years.

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who announced the decision, explained that he acted under Section 2 of the Commissions of Inquiry Law, [CAP. 29], Laws of Kano State, 1990, which empowers him to institute a Commissions of Inquiry.

A statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abba Alwar disclosed that the commission, which would be inaugurated on Thursday 31st October, 2019, would be chaired by retired Justice Wada Umar Rano.

The commission, said the statement, is to conduct an inquiry into cases of missing persons in Kano State from the year 2010 to date as well as procure all such evidence, written or oral, as well as examine all such persons as witnesses that are relevant to their inquiry

The statement said that the commission is to prepare comprehensive data of missing persons in Kano State within the period in reference and the circumstances in which they disappeared.

It added that the commission would find out, both immediate and remote causes of the cases of the missing persons and to prepare and submit a written report, including its findings and recommendations to the Government of Kano State.

In the discharge of its assignment, the commission is at liberty to summon any person in Nigeria to attend any meeting of the commissioners with a view to giving evidence or to produce any relevant document.

The commission can also, “admit or exclude the public or any member of the public or press from any hearing of the commission.”

It would be recalled that recently, the Nigeria Police, Kano State Command rescued nine persons, aged between 2 and 10 years, who were abducted in the state and sold to a buyer in Anambra State.