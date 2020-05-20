Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has handed out the protocols for the conduct of the forth coming Eid prayers and Friday prayers in the state.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, announced this on Wednesday, during a meeting with the Imams of Kano Friday mosques in the state. The meeting took place at the Government House.

Ganduje, while harping on the need for the people to observe protocols, said that the chances of the continuation of congregational Friday prayers in the state would depend on how the people abided by the protocols.

Present at the meeting were the deputy governor of the state, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, and Secretary to the State Government, including the Chief Imam of Kano, Emeritus Professor Muhammad Sani Zahraddeen, among others.

Part of the protocols, the governor disclosed, were that the prayers must be conducted within a period of one hour so as to allow the worshipers to disperse quickly,

He added that, “the one hour includes that of sermon and the prayer itself,” the governor said even as he added that packets of face masks should be distributed to them also.

“It is necessary for whoever wants to enter into a mosque or its surroundings to wear a face mask, so as to protect himself and others,” the governor stated.

“Water and soap will be placed at the entrance. Anyone attending must wash his hands. Sanitizers will also be there,” he added.

Ganduje asked the people to be orderly and to observe the social distancing protocol during these prayers while appealing to the Imams to create awareness on COVID-19 and its protocols during their respective sermons to their congregation,

Many Imams, who spoke at the meeting, expressed their appreciation at the decision of the state government to allow for both Eid and Friday prayers.

Malam Lawan Abubakar, the Chief Imam of Triumph Friday Mosque said, “Your Excellency it is allowed in Islam that when a leader does what is good and beneficial to his people, he can be appreciated.

“Your Excellency we are conveying the message of appreciation from our people for your kind consideration to allow for both Eid and Friday prayers. May Allah reward you and your lieutenants.”