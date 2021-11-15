From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has expressed shock over the death of the Vice President of the Dangote Group, Sani Dangote,.

Dsngote, a younger brother to Aliko Dangote, died Sunday evening in a hospital iin Maimi, USA.

The government described the deceased as a rare gem, who would be greatly missed in the years to come.

In a message on Monday, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, also conveyed his deepest condolences to the President Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote over the tragedy.

“We received the information about the passing away of this gentleman, Sani Dangote, with shock. Kano state, our dear country Nigeria and the business community lost and illustrious son” he mourned.

He lamented that, the death was not only shocking, to the immediate families of the deceased , but, ” To all of us particularly those from Kano state”

“It is therefore on behalf of the government and good people of Kano state, that I, the governor of Kano state, am sending our heartfelt condolence to the immediate families of Sani Dangote, to his brother, Aliko Dangote, over his death,” he stated.

“May Allah forgive all his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Jannatul Fiddaus, ameen.” he prayed.

