FROM DESMOND MGOH, KANO

Kano State government has said that it would not hesitate to shut down more boarding schools if the state of insecurity across the country, especially in some of its neighboring states, worsens.

Kano State Commissioner for Education, Mohammed Sanusi Kiru, disclosed this during a chat with Daily Sun in his office.

He noted that the state government was serious about security and would not hesitate to act with dispatch when it comes to the protection of the lives and property of the people of the state.

Justifying the shutdown of several boarding schools, especially those in the rural areas of the state, Kiru explained that it was good to act swiftly once there is a negative security report,insisting that “It is poor judgement to allow your children to be attacked before you act”.

According to him, the eleven boarding schools in the state were closed down due to negative security reports, while adding that contrary to the thinking in some quarters, the students were not just sent home, but were relocated to other schools that were more secured for them to continue with their studies.

“I assure you that all the schools closed down, we have moved the students to continue their studies in other schools. Even Baguada that I closed lately, I transferred their students to G.T.C Ungogo where they would continue with their studies. We have always provided an option of relocation whenever we close down any schools” he stated.

“We are monitoring the security situation generally and when there is a serious improvement or a convincing improvement in the security situation in the region, then, we would do something about their resumption” he stated.

Kiru also stated that the state government was not folding its arms but was also making a number of special security arrangements that would straighten the security of students in the various boarding schools in the state.

Although he declined to disclose exactly what these arrangements were, he was however optimistic that when these arrangements were rolled out, they would e applauded by the general public.