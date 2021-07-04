From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State government and Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on gas utilization.

Speaking after the signing of the MoU at the Kano Government House, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje described the development as a major step towards revitalizating the economy of the state.

Ganduje who was represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gwanna urged the investors to utilise the opportunity offered by the NNPC-AKK Gas Pipeline project when it is completed for their businesses.

He pointed out that his administration has already given approval to the NNPC-AKK Pipeline Project delivery and Gas Industrialisation Committee to set up its planning location at Tamburawa in Dawakin Kudu adjacent to Challawa Water Works.

According to the governor, “we have started seeing positive results through the commitment of the committee, I am calling on them to, however, sensitize other stakeholders about the impact of the project because Kano is a large market.

He also assured of his continued support and cooperation to the NNPC towards the realisation of the project.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer Gas and Power, Yusuf Usman, explained that President Muhammad Buhari is very passionate about uplifting the living condition of the people, adding that the AKK-Gas pipeline infrastructure would surely enhance the economic development of the country.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria, Olalekan Ogunleye said that the signing of the MoU for gas utilization is expression of confidence that Kano has been designated as a gas hub in the country.

