Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Kano State government has approved the establishment of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer Based Testing Centres (CBTCs) in the five Emirate Councils of the state.

They have also given approval for the establishment of these centers in the 44 local government areas of the state.

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba stated this on Sunday while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council’s weekly meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

He explained that the need the hike in the number of the Computer- based JAMB Testing Centres (CBTCs) in the state was informed by the increasing demand for these centers, adding that it was also to forstall a situation where candidates from the state would have be sent to neighboring states of Bauchi, Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina to seat for JAMB examination.

Garba also announced that the state government had given approval for the establishment of the State Council on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to fast track the spread of ICT skills to the grassroots.

He said that the Council would be co-chaired by the Commissioner of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Commissioner for Local Government, while adding that the Commissioners for Information, Education, Higher Education as well as all the Chairmen of the 44 local government areas of the state will serve as members.