From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has ordered the immediate closure of all restaurants, bakery homes, drinking water producing companies and other food processing companies without health certificate.

Acting Managing Director of the Kano State Consumer Protection Council, Baffa Babba Dan’agundi gave the order on Friday on behalf of the state government.

He said the closure became effective after the expiration of a two weeks grace period issued to all the concerned outlets to comply with the directive

According to him, the order was a sewuel to the recent discovery of patients with Hepatitis-B and other dangerous communicable diseases whi were engaged by some restaurants and food entrepreneurs in the state

Dan’agundi disclossd that he has since directed his men to shut down the premises of any of these businesses wbich yet to certified fit to run such businesses by the State Health Ministry.

He explained that the order waswithiut malice adding that it was primarily to safeguard the lives and health of the people against contracting diseases as a result of patronizing such business premises and eating outlets.