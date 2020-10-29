Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A fresh controversy is rocking the education sector of Kano State following a government directive to proprietors of private schools to reduce their third term fees by a minimum of 25 per cent.

Kano State Commissioner of Education Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, who issued the directive on Thursday, said that failure to slash the fees as directed would leave the government with no option but to cancel in totality the 3rd term of the 2019/2020 academic session.

Kiru, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Aliyu Yusuf, explained that the state government took the decision given consideration to the harsh economic condition occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdowns which affected both socio-economic positions of the general public.

He disclosed that “I have already set up two parallel Ad-hoc Committees to discuss with owners of private schools on the percentage of school fees they are to reduce as done in about 4 – 5 states or we cancel the 3rd term totally so that the academic calendar will commence with a new session in January 2021.

He added that: “Proprietors of private schools should show some sign of appreciation for the support they enjoyed from the State Government and extend the same magnanimity to the good people of Kano State”.

The Commissioner assured the good people of the State that if by 1st November 2020 there is no positive response, the Ministry would be left with no option than to take such a revolutionary decision in the public interest.

Meanwhile, a cross-section of the proprietors of private schools in the state who spoke to Daily Sun expressly faulted the state government on the policy decision.

Speaking anonymously, they regretted that the state government, in ordering them to cut their fees, did not appreciate the difficulties they had experienced over these months due to the shutting down of schools for so long,