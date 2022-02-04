The Kano state government says it has purchased 100 buses to boost intracity transportation, according to the Commissioner for Housing and Transport, Alhaji Mahmoud Muhammed-Santsi.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Friday, in Kano, that the government would soon launch the new transport scheme, aimed at boosting transportation within the Kano metropolitan area.

According to the commissioner, most of the buses had already arrived in the state and the transport department in the ministry, in collaboration with the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), had introduced a Computerised Vehicle Inspection, to ascertain conditions of the vehicles.

“If a vehicle is in good condition, road worthiness certificate will be issued, and if it has some problems, they will be identified and advise the owner,” he said.

Muhammed-Santsi said the measure would assist in reducing the rate of accidents on the highways.

Meanwhile, in another development, the commissioner also said that the administration had commenced the construction of 5,000 houses for teachers in the state.

He urged the public to continue to support government policies and programmes which, he said, were aimed at improving their living conditions and moving the state forward. (NAN)