Desmond Mgboh, Kano

There are strong indications that the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, has been queried by the Kano State government.

Several sources in the state revealed on Thursday that the query, which had since been delivered to the Emirate Council, was a sequel to the recommendations of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

It was gathered that the government had requested the Emir of Kano and his council to respond to the issues raised in the interim report that was submitted to it on June 4 by the Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Compliant Commission a few days ago.

The emir, according to the dictates of the query was expected to respond to the issues contained in the query within 24 hours, according to those who sighted the document.

It would be recalled that the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission headed by Muyi Magagi, had in its report entitled “Preliminary Report of Investigation in Respect of the Petition of Financial Misappropriation against the Emirate Council under the present Emir Muhammad Sanusi,” recommended the suspension of the emir in order to pave way for a diligent investigation over the finances of the Kano Emirate Council.

The report also indicted the emir and some members of his the Kano Emirate Council over the management of the funds of the Emirate Council while highlighting the fact that the respondents in the case were obstructing their investigation.

In the last few days, the frosty relationship between the governor and the emir had degenerated despite the face-saving exchange of greetings between the duo at the Eid praying ground on Sallah day.

Our correspondent recalled that on the eve of the Durbar festival, a colourful traditional rite organised by the Emir of Kano to mark the Sallah celebration, the state governor had written to the emir to excuse himself from attending the occasion.

Similarly, the government on Wednesday night cancelled the traditional Hawan Nassarawa ceremony which is characterised by the emir’s visit to different parts of the town including the Government House.

Efforts to speak to the Chief of Staff of the Emir, Alhaji Sanusi Munri, was not successful as at press time as he did not take his calls.