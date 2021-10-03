From Desmond Mgboh,Kano

Kano state government has ratified contracts worth N3.94 b for the construction of township roads network in the three Emirate Councils of Rano, Gaya and Karaye.

Kano State Cmmissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, who addressed newsmen on Sunday said the projects were aimed at bringing about meaningful development, boost the general economic status of the state and further endear government to the teeming populace.

He explained that the executive council also granted approval for the augmentation of the sum of N42, 350, 998.31million as additional cost of the contract for the construction of Dala Inland Dry Port internal and access roads network at Zawachili in Kumbotso local government area of the state.

Garba explained that the increase in the contract sum followed the unearthing of additional works which were not captured in the initial Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation (BEME).

The Commissioner also announced the approval of the release of N1, 000, 000, 000.00 billion for the implementation of some special intervention projects in some local government areas in the state.

He said areas to be covered by the intervention include education, healthcare services, road infrastructure, environment electrification and water supply at various locations of the 17 local governments spread across the five emirates in the state.

Garba added that approval has also been granted for the supply/installation of Information and Communication Technology equipment deployment of Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) at the Kano Cancer Treatment Centre at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu, at the reviewed cost of N307, 257, 323.02 million.