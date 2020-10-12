Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the redeployment of Permanent Secretaries as part of moves to re-engineer thhe quality of service delivery in the State Civil Service.

A statement signed by the Chief 0ress Secretary, Abba Anwar, Monday, said the governor has also approved the posting of the four newly sworn-In Permanent Secretaried in the state.

The statement said the posting of the new officers is with immediate effect.

The governor charged all the redeployed secretaries to work harder in their new places of assignment, urging them to strive harder to reposition the civil service for better service delivery to the people 9f the state .,

He reminded them that as the engine room of the State Civil Service, they are expected to be up and doing if the Service is to attain it’s set goals and targets.

He also charged them to employ modern technology in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The postings, according to the statement, are as follows:

1. Balarabe H. Karaye from Ministry of Budget and Planning to Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources

2. Adamu Abdu Faragai from Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources to Ministry of Environment

3. Binta Umar Bala from Ministry of Health to Ministry of Science and Technology

4. Auwalu Umar Sanda from Ministry of Women Affairs to Deputy Governor’s Office

5. Amina A. Musa from Ministry of Science and Technology to Ministry of Health

6. Fatima Fulani Sarki Sumaila Newly Appointed Permanent Secretary Posted to Manpower Development, Office of Head of Service

7. Amina Aminu Kano from Ministry of Water Resources to Ministry of Women Affairs

8. Abba Lawan Kailani from Establishment Directorate, Office of the Head of Service to Ministry for Rural and Community Development

9. Umar Liman Albasu Newly Appointed Permanent Secretary Posted to Ministry of Housing and Transport

10. Kabiru Sa’idu Magami Newly Appointed Permanent Secretary Posted to Ministry for Special Duties

11. Abba Mustapha Dambatta Newly Appointed Permanent Secretary Posted to Ministry of Budget and Planning, and

12. Hussaini Umar Ganduje from Ministry for Special Duties to Ministry of Water Resources.