From Desmond Mgboh, Kano
Kano State Executive Council has approved the renaming of Kano state University of Science and Technlogy (KUST), Wudil.
The state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who revealed this in a statement on Sunday said the development followed recommendation of the university’s Visitation Panel.
He stated that institution is now to be called Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Wudil.
Garba further explained that the approval has been transmitted to the state House of Assembly to study the relevant laws establishing the university for amendment.
