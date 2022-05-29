From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Executive Council has approved the renaming of Kano state University of Science and Technlogy (KUST), Wudil.

The state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who revealed this in a statement on Sunday said the development followed recommendation of the university’s Visitation Panel.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He stated that institution is now to be called Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Wudil.

Garba further explained that the approval has been transmitted to the state House of Assembly to study the relevant laws establishing the university for amendment.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .