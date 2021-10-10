From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Executive Council has approved an upward review of contract sum for the completion of five kilometres dual carriage way roads in Warawa and Ungogo local government areas to the sum of N1, 280, 557, 088.41 billion.

Contracts for the completion of the five kilometre dual carriageway roads in Warawa and Ungogo local government area were awarded in January, 2019 at the cost of N598, 570, 324.45 million and N880, 900, 623.74 million respectively.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, said the increase was as result of unprecedented rise in the general process of construction materials over the last four years.

He stated that new contract sum for the completion of Warawa and Ungogo dual carriageway roads stand at N997, 240, 689.54 million and N398, 670, 365.08 million respectively.

Garba explained further that the council has also given approval for the payment of differences of N238, 851, 229.62 million to incorporate all adjustments and additional works for the construction of 100 new houses and upgrading of 50 others at the Model Village in Ganduje town of Dawakin Tofa iocal government.

The project, he said, which was awarded in January, 2019 at the cost of N241, 765, 412.45 million, has now been reviewed to N480, 616, 641.55 million.

He said approval has also been given by the council for the payment of N95, 363, 450.00 million for the payment of compensation for properties affected in the construction of Muhammadu Buhari Interchange at NNPC Mega Station Rotary Intersection, Hotoro along Maiduguri Road.

