From Desmond Mgboh
Kano State goveenment has sacked a top officials of the Kano Hisbah Board ,Sani Nasidi, for alleged act of being with a married woman m in a hotel tiom situated at Sabon Garri Area of the state a few month’s ago.
Hisbah Board’s Public Relations Officer, Lawan Muhammad Fagge confirmed the sack of the officer to the media
The sack he stated followed the findings of a committee set up by the Board in the wake of the incident to investigate the allegation preffferred against t officer.
Meanwhile, the sacked officer, who was notorious for arresting prostitutes and beggarsi
in the state told reporters that his sack had no norelationship with his alleged offense
“They did not dismiss me because of this issue; there was a burning issue between the board and I. We had some disagreements recently so they just used that opportunity to sack me. My disengagement with them had nothing to do with what they are accusing me of.
“They set up committee to investigate me and they gave the committee three days to submit their report but the committee failed to report within three days and Kano State police command has said they did not find me guilty after their investigation.
He added that, “Currently, there is a misunderstanding between the board and I, but I will reveal it until I hear from the Commander General. Remember, I am currently in court with the journalists who aired the story without contacting me for fair balance and some Kannywood actors who shared the story.”
