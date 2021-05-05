From Desmond Mgboh

Kano State goveenment has sacked a top officials of the Kano Hisbah Board ,Sani Nasidi, for alleged act of being with a married woman m in a hotel tiom situated at Sabon Garri Area of the state a few month’s ago.

Hisbah Board’s Public Relations Officer, Lawan Muhammad Fagge confirmed the sack of the officer to the media

The sack he stated followed the findings of a committee set up by the Board in the wake of the incident to investigate the allegation preffferred against t officer.

Meanwhile, the sacked officer, who was notorious for arresting prostitutes and beggarsi

in the state told reporters that his sack had no norelationship with his alleged offense