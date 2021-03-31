From Desmond Mgbh, Kano

Kano State Task Force Committee on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods under the State Ministry of Health has sealed a warehouse containing about 2-trailer loads of suspected fake food items.

The seized items were mostly juice drinks and butter which were stored in a warehouse situated at Bompai quarters within metropolis.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, reiterated the ministry’s determination to stamp out the circulation of fake and substandard drugs and food items especially with the approach of the holy month of Ramadan, lamenting that it is normally a period when some unscrupulous merchants use the opportunity of high demand to perfect their evil desire of making money by hook or crook.

Dr Tsanyawa promised that the ministry would soon convene stakeholders consultative meeting to discuss on strategies to minimise the rampant circulation of fake and substandard items because of their negative health consequences.

He further said that the ministry, in collaboration with NAFDAC, would soon commence investigations to ascertain the source of the items and their possible health hazards.

The commissioner commended Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his untiring support towards the health sector in the state.

In his remarks, the chairman of the committe, who is the Director Pharmaceutical Services of the ministry, Pharm Gali Sule, said that the discovery was made following the interception of a vehicle conveying some of the suspected food items from the warehouse.

Sule stressed the committee’s resolve to not relent on its effort to see the state is free of substandard and unwholesome drugs dangerous to the health of people of the state.

He enjoined the public to be furnishing the committee with relevant information where such heinous act is being committee.