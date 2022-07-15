From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 26 illegal Private Health Training Institutions (PHTIs) operating in Kano State have been shut down by the state government pending the outcome of necessary investigations.

The State Ministry of Health, in a statement issued on Friday, explained that these institutions were established without recourse to extant regulations governing the establishment and operation of such institutions.

The statement was signed Hadiza Mustapha Namadi, Information Officer of the Ministry for the Commissioner of Heath.

Some of the affeceted Institutions included Unity College of Health Science and Technology, Dorayi, Khali College of Health Science and Technology, Zaria Road,Shamila of College of Health Science and Technology, Muslim College aof Health Science and Technology and Ado Bayero College of Health Science and Technology, Dala Local Government Area among others.

The statement regretted that the un-recognized institutions lacked definite sites and offered dubious programs against the established course- curricula while extorting exorbitant fees from students and their parents.

“Suffice to indicate that this ugly trend is at the detriment of the people, educational development and efficiency of the entire health institution” it held.

The statement enjoined members of the public to only patronize duly registered institutions and accredited courses, saying that subscription of un-recognized institutions was tantamount to self- subjection to security risk, doomed academic and career prospect as well as financial losses.