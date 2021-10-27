From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Private Health Institutions Management Agency (PHIMA) has shut down a private health facility in the state for alleged irregularities in the discharge of its responsibility.

The facility, Green Olive Hospital, situated at Sabon Titi Tal’udu Gadon Kaya in Gwale Local Government Area, was shut down following reports by a committee of citizens on two cases of deaths that occurred in the facility.

Following the receipt of the report, the agency investigated the case and discovered a lot of misconduct and mismanagement in terms of services rendered to patients in the hospital.

The agency noted that, for example, consent forms were not signed before surgery even as it added that patients were not adequately prepared before surgery.

‘There were no proper investigations and also no intraoperative monitoring of patients during surgery,’ it said.

The agency said that the surgeon served as the anaesthetic nurse, perioperative nurse and assistant surgeon as well, adding he alone does the four jobs during surgery.

‘This is grossly unethical by all standards,’ the agency stated in a release.

‘Moreso, the surgeon is not inclined to any speciality of surgery as the 1st case was that of a 3-year-old which is paediatric surgery while the 2nd case was that of a lady which is obstetrics and gynaecology.’

The agency promised to deal with the culprit in accordance with the guidelines of the law while urging the public to support it in its fight against quackery and misconduct in the private health sector across the state.

