From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has debarred an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabar Nasir Kabara from preaching in the state following a charge that his preaching was too inflammatory and capable of inciting unrest.

The state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, in a statement in Kano Wednesday, said the decision to debar the Islamic cleric was part of the resolution of the State Executive Council’s at its weekly meeting held at Government House, Kano.

The statement also announced the closure of all the seminaries ran by the clergyman, adding that they would be shut pending the outcome of investigation by security agencies.

The statement further explained that the Executive Council had also directed all broadcast stations and social media platforms in the state to abstain from airing of such inflammatory preaching, sermons, propagation and any other religious discussions of his in the interest of peace and tranquility in the state.

The statement also revealed that security agencies had been directed to ensure full compliance to these directives and to take firm and decisive action against any person or any group of persons and institutions found flouting the order.

As at press time, the preacher could not be reached for his reaction.