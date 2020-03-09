Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government says it will soon announce a new Emir of Kano to replace the deposed Malam Muhammad Sanusi II.

The state governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made the revelation through a declaration by the Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Usman Alhaji. Alhaji said: “His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje calls on the general public to remain calm, law-abiding and to go about their normal businesses. A new Emir of Kano Emirate will soon be appointed.”

Kano State Government today, Monday. March 9, 2020, dethroned Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, from his traditional position as Emir.

Announcing the decision at the Kano State Government House, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji, said that the decision to dethrone the monarch was based on the unanimous decision of the Kano State Executive Council.

Alhaji who briefed journalists on after the incident explained that the monarch was removed due to his disloyalty to the government, including his persistent refusal to attend to government official engagements and meetings without valid excuses.

He further explained that “it is on record and in so many instances Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II has been found breaching Part 3 Section 13 (a – e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.”

The removal, he disclosed, was made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with Part 3 Section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 among others.

He explained that the removal of the monarch was done to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, and prestige of the Kano Emirate council which was built over a thousand years.

The security at the Government House, ahead of the briefing, was tightened with the presence of heavy police vans and personnel at different points who thoroughly searched all visitors coming to the House.

Meanwhile, there was a fight between opposing and supporting legislators at the state House of Assembly earlier in the day following attempts to discuss the report of the committee set up to investigate the monarch on an alleged violation of the norms and cultural practices of the people of the state.

The members of the People’s Democratic Party in the House opposed the moves and made attempt to seize the mace in a bid to frustrate the session which they felt was skewed against the monarch. The deliberation of the House was eventually suspended following the intervention of the clerk of the House.

It would be recalled that there has been a cold relationship between the governor and the monarch following the conduct of the 2019 elections in which the monarch was accused of being partisan in favour of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

Recall also that the monarch has been inundated with a number of investigations by the Kano State Public Complaints and anti-graft commission which has led to litigation in different courts in the state.