Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi, Umar Ganduje, has announced his intention to present a bill to the legislature to check the high rate of divorce among couples in the state.

Speaking at the Kano Government House, on Sunday evening, during the wedding ceremony for 1,500 state-sponsored couples, the governor decried the rate of divorce in the state, saying it was responsible for some of the social problems currently afflicting the people.

His words: “It is not our intention to continue to assist people to get married. The rate of divorce is very high in Kano, and we have to curtail it. Very soon, we are submitting a bill to the state Assembly in order to control the issue of divorce in our society.

“I hope that our Ulama, our traditional rulers, the business community and everybody will give us the maximum cooperation to ensure that we have a law on the ground governing the issue of divorce in Kano State,” he added.

“We cannot afford the rate of divorce or a situation whereby couples dismantle their marriages…this leads to social problems such as drug addiction and others.”

The governor who said that his administration had spent a lot of money in sponsoring the wedding across the 44 local government areas, urged the couples to live in peace and strive to make their marriages work for them.

He appreciated the couples for agreeing to marry one another, adding that the wedding would contribute in no small ways to reducing the social problems in the state.