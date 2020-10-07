Desmond Mgboh Kano

Kano State Executive Council has approved the establishment of five Mega Unity Schools in the five Emirates in the state with effect from the 2021/20/22 academic session.

The state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba dropped the hint while briefing newsmen on the council’s weekly meeting, held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

He said admission into the schools, which would start with four arms of classes ranging from JSS I, JSS II and JSS III, would be done on merit through the conduct of a standard examination.

Garba pointed out that each local government is to present 20 candidates for examination per arm where 10 best students will be selected, which means that 80 students are expected to be presented by each local government for the four classes to be admitted.

The commissioner also stated that the council has ratified awarded contract sum of N280, 487, 803.26 million and release of 50 per cent advance payment in the sum of N140, 243, 901. 63 million for the upgrade of Gidan Shettima to serve as the five Emirate Council’s headquarters in Kano City.

He announced that approval has also been given by the council for the award of contract for the construction of Garba Shehu Street and Muhammad Vice Adamu Road in Nassarawa local government at the sum of N239, 198, 148.16 million, while award of contract for the construction of AKTH Gate (opposite Rayhan Hotel)-Karkasara Road has also been approved at the sum of N165, 734, 891.77