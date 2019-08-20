Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi, Umar Ganduje, has ordered the five emirs in the state to enforce the compulsory education in their various domains while asking them to report any cooperating parent or guardian to the government

A statement signed by his press secretary, Alhaji Abba Anwar on Tuesday, said the governor gave the directive, while hosting the monarchs at the State House during the recent Sallah celebrations.

Dr. Ganduje, specifically, asked them to take an inventory of out-of-school children in their domain and report same to him for prompt action, saying that his administration would invoke the law that would punish all those who undermine the cause of education in the state.

He recognised that it was impossible to achieve success in the implementation of the free and compulsory education in the state if the pupils for which the policy is designed did take advantage it.

He tasked the emirs to incorporate their district heads, village heads, ward heads and other community leaders in their domain in the realisation of the set goals while assuring them that government would provide the resources for the successful implementation of the new policy.