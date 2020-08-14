Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has pledged to redeem its commitment to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

Kano State Commissioner for Higher Edcation,Dr Mariya Bunkure disclosed thus on Friday when she received a representation from the union in her office.

She assured that government would settle their excess workload allowance as agreed adding that approval had since been granted by the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the payment.

She explained, however, that the approval could not be implemented due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 which affected m economic activities in the state.

She appealed to the union to exercise patience even as she commended them for their maturity and understanding.

The Commissioner further explained that the state government was yet to take a final position on the issue of the takeover of Daula Hotel.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman Academic Staff Union of Univerties, Kano State University of Technology,, Comrade Muhammed Sani Gaya said they were in her office to remind her of the agreement reached between the two parties

He expressed dismay at the information being circulated in the social media over a proposal by the state government to take over the Institute of Tourism and Hospitality (former Daula Hotel,) Computer Institute Kura and Sport Academy in Karfi.

He appealed to the government to rethink the decision in the interest of the education sector of he state.

It could be recalled that on 18th March, 2020, the ASUU KUST, Wudil resolved to halt the proposed industrial action iafter entering into an agreement with the state government.