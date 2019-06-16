Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government will provide facilities worth N318 million as support to the Nigerian Army as part of efforts to fight different forms of criminality, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has disclosed.

In a press statement his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Ameen Yassar, quoted Ganduje as announcing this during the closing of the 1 Division Nigerian Army Inter Brigade Corporal and Below Competition.

The governor disclosed that the financial support would be deployed towards the establishment of a multi-million Naira Training Centre at Falgore Forest in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of the state.

The statement said that the fund was part of efforts of his administration towards making the forest and surrounding areas free from negative activities, particularly organized crime in the form of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and insurgency.

He noted that “the military presence in the forest will deter criminals. We shall lay the foundation of this important project soon and it will be a milestone in addressing security challenges.”

Ganduje further stated that his administration would soon unfold a well- articulated blueprint on community policing, aimed at ensuring that everybody is involved in matters of security surveillance and peaceful co-existence.

“We have started efforts in this direction by engaging community leaders, Imams and other stakeholders towards ensuring security. We held a stakeholders meeting at Karaye and very soon we shall have another one at Rano Emirate. We intend to meet stakeholders at Tudun Wada local government, near Falgore forest, because of the potential security risk within the area,” he said.

The governor called on people in the state to uphold security as a major concern, adding that “issues of security are very important and we want to make sure that everybody is involved in ensuring that lives and property are fully protected.”