Kano State Cottage Industries and Street Hawkers Directorate has completed the training of over 600 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operators.

The 11 months training was part of the state government’s efforts to support citizens in the area of economic independence for the socio-economic development of the state.

A statement issued by Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, said all the beneficiaries would receive soft loan from Ja’iz Bank.

“All the beneficiaries are currently awaiting appraisal and subsequent disbursement of the soft loans from Jaiz Bank, Nigeria,” he added.

Anwar disclosed that the Director General of the Directorate, Alhaji Uba Tanko-Mijinyawa, had earlier presented beneficiaries of the training to the governor.

He said that the directorate now runs a business clinic recognised by the Central Bank of Nigeria as an Enterprise Development Institute for all CBN/NIRSAL loan applications.

The press secretary added that the business clinic, is being run in partnership with First Bank, which opened accounts and provided BVN to MSMEs at no cost.

“Over 5,000 MSMEs have benefitted from this singular exercise,” he added.

Already, 2500 street hawkers have been guided to access the Federal Government/CBN Survival Fund to deepen financial inclusion.

Also, the business clinic has facilitated the free registration of over 1,500 business names in the state by the Corporate Affairs Commission and Kano Aggregator. (NAN)