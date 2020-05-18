Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government and the highest Islamic decision body in the state, Kano State Council of Ulamas, has just concluded a crucial meeting.

The meeting, which was attended by the state governor , Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, top government officials as well as scholars and the the leadership of the various religious sects in the state, was held at the African House section of the Government House and lasted for several hours.

Sources close to the meeting told the media that the meeting was centred on the lockdown imposed in the state, especially as it relates to the easing of the suspension oFriday Jumaat prayers as well as unlocking the state for the forthcoming Sallah festivities.

There was no statement on the outcome of the meeting as at press time , but the media was told that they would get a press release from the Commissioner of Information Mohammed Garba.

Daily Sun reports that the state government had of late, been ntensily pressurised by the clerics and some sections of Kano society to ease the lockdown on congressional religious activities and allow for Friday prayers.

In the meantime, while the meeting was on going, the Presidential Force on COVID-19 announced a two week extension of the lockdown in Kano State.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presisrntial task Force issued the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja.

It is not clear how the latest announcement from the Federal Government would affect the resolutions of the meeting between the government and the highest Islamic religious body in the state.