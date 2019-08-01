Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A star witness of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the conduct of the March 2019 governorship elections in Kano State, Engineer Rabiu Suleman Bichi, failed in Thursday to present evidence before the tribunal following objections from the respondents.

The witness, who is also the chairman of the party in the state, was stopped from giving his evidence after the legal team of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and those of INEC firmly objected to his appearance.

Barrister Aliyu Umar, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who is representing the governor at the tribunal, held that the parties had a gentleman’s understanding to wait for the amendment of the typographical error as contained in a ruling by the court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna to be effected, before they would call forth their witnesses

Speaking further, he explained that it was agreed that the state PDP chairman and seven other witnesses of the petitioners would present their evidence on August 5 even as he noted that they were surprised about the intention to present the witness on August 1.

Barrister Josiah Samuel, SAN, and Barrister Adedayo Adedeji representing APC and INEC respectively similarly objected to the invitation of the state PDP chairman before the tribunal.

However, counsel to the People’s Democratic Party in the state, Barrister Awomolo, SAN, reminded the tribunal that there was no existing court ruling barring the party chairman from giving his own evidence. He, therefore, appealed to the tribunal chairman to disregard the prayers of the respondents and allow the chairman to give his evidence.

Justice Halima Shamaki, having listened to the parties, adjourned the matter to August 2, 2019, with a view to giving way for all the eight witnesses to appear before the tribunal to testify.