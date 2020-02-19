Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso has sought the support of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leadership towards the review of Supreme Court judgment on the 2019 governorship poll in the state.

Kwankwaso, who led PDP leaders in Kano to a solidarity visit to the opposition party’s National Working Committee ( NWC) at the Legacy House, Abuja, on Wednesday, appealed to party national leadership to facilitate the process of review of the apex court judgment on the Kano governorship seat.

The Supreme Court had affirmed the All Progressives Congress ( APC) candidate, Abdullahi Ganduje as the winner of the 2019 Kano governorship poll.

However, Kwankwaso, in a statement issued by Ibrahim Adam, media aide, to the Kano PDP governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf, was quoted to have told the leadership of the opposition party that there was a need to seek for a review of the judgment.

According to the statement, the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, who was represented by deputy national chairman ( North) Senator Suleiman Nazif said the party had taken Kano as its major support base in northern Nigeria .

He promised that the opposition party will do everything within the confines of lthe law to protect its interests in the state.