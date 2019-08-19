Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Engineer Abba Kabiru Yusuf, on Monday, urged the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kano to dismiss the evidence tendered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

His counsel, Barrister Adegboyega Awomolo(SAN), prayed the tribunal to disregard the evidence tendered by the electoral body through one of its staff, Idris Mohammed, while assuring that they would address the issue of their objections in their final written address.

Idris Mohammed, led in evidence Barrister Adedayo Adedeji, counsel to INEC had told the tribunal that he was an electoral officer attached to Dala Local Government in the governorship elections in the state, insisting that exercise was cancelled due to cases of over voting and violence in some polling units in his area.

Speaking under cross examination, Mohammed informed the court that INEC, on the date of the elections, had dispatched thousands of its officials across the state to conduct the polls.

According to him, the result sheets that were generated from Dala Local Government Area were signed by the duly assigned officials adding that the materials used for the elections, on the completion of the exercise, were handed to him for custody.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Halima Shamaki ordered the matter adjourned to 20th August for continuation.