Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) and its governorship candidate in Kano State, Engineer Abba, Kabir Yusuf, have filed a petition against the outcome of the governorship elections conducted in the state.

The petition was filed at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal by the candidate, his legal team and some top officials of the PDP in the state on Thursday. They rejected the results of the election which was conducted on March 9 and March 23 in the state.

Speaking to the media soon after filing the petition, Engineer Yusuf expressed delight that they were at the tribunal to reclaim their mandate.

He described the day as, “a special day for us because it is a day that we have finished presenting all the documents we wish to present on the issues bordering on the conduct of the governorship election in the state, which our legal team has taken its time to compile.”

He appreciated the people of the state for their love, which was well demonstrated by the huge turnout of voters who cast their votes in their favour during the elections.

Barrister Maliki Kuliya, counsel to the applicants, stressed that they were at the tribunal to reclaim the people’s mandate, which was handed over to them during the e March 9 governorship elections.

He maintained that the supplementary election was characterised by many violations of the constitution while expressing the belief that injustice would never endure over the truth.