Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A star witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Suleman Bichi, yesterday, failed to present his evidence before the Kano State Governorship Elections Tribunal, following objections from the respondents.

The witness, who is also the chairman of the party in the state, was stopped from giving his evidence after the legal teams of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) objected to his appearance.

Aliyu Umar (SAN), who is representing the governor at the tribunal, held that the parties had a (gentleman’s understanding” to wait for the amendment of the typographical error contained in a ruling by the Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna to be effected before they would call any more witnesses.

He explained that it was agreed that the state PDP chairman and seven other witnesses of the petitioners would present their evidence on August 5 even as he noted that they were surprised to know about the intention to present the witness on August 1.

Josiah Samuel (SAN) and Adedayo Adedeji representing APC and INEC respectively similarly objected.

However, Counsel to the PDP in the state, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) reminded the tribunal that there was no existing court ruling barring the party chairman from giving his own evidence. He told to the tribunal chairman to disregard the prayers of the respondents and allow the chairman to give his evidence.